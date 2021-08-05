Iran holds inauguration ceremony for new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as the president of Iran on Aug. 5 at the Iranian parliament today (August 5), Trend reports via Iranian media outlets.

The inauguration ceremony, which began at 17:00 local time (GMT+3:30), was attended by 115 officials from 73 countries, including 10 presidents, 20 parliamentary speakers, 11 foreign ministers and other officials.

From Azerbaijan, the visiting delegation at the inauguration ceremony, was led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova attended the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian President.

As reported, Ebrahim Raisi was won the 13th presidential election on June 18, 2021 with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur