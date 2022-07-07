Iran hails co-op with Qatar, hopes to boost transportation, trade

TEHRAN, Iran, July 7. Iran and Qatar held positive talks on regional issues, Iran`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during the joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Trend reports via IRNA.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed his gratitude to Qatar for close cooperation with the Islamic Republic on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He appreciated Qatar for handling the meeting between the Iranian sports officials and the Qatari officials responsible for organizing the World Cup.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that several Iranian businessmen have been facing issues regarding their stay in Qatar. The problem was eventually solved.

“We talked about facilitating transportation and solving the COVID-19-related problems that some Iranian barge owners were facing. We hope that these problems will be solved too,” he said.