Iran suspends tourist train trips amid coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, July 31

Trend:

Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), announced the temporary halt of movement of tourist trains due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Rasouli said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

He said the decision was made following the health protocols imposed in the country, and to limit the tourist movement, except for emergencies.

He did not specify when the train movement would be resumed.

He went on to note that until the outbreak of the disease is fully controlled, tourist trains will not resume their activities.

“Due to the closure of borders amid the outbreak, rail transit has decreased by 50 percent and rail exports by 40 percent in the first four months of the current year (started on March 20),” he added.

“Incheh Borun, Sarakhs and Mirjavah railway borders were recently re-opened, which have been closed for the last 4 to 5 months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and this had a significant impact on decrease in rail transit and exports,” said Rasouli.

He added that despite all the problems, RAI made efforts to increase in the supply of basic goods.