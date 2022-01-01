COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,639 with 33 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA

Some 33 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 131,639, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

1,002 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 222 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,039,171 patients out of a total of 6,195,403 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,676 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 59,836,455 Iranians have received the first dose and 51,962,498 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 7,887,288 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.