Many police, security personnel injured during protests in Iran's Kurdistan Province - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. More than 100 police officers and security personnel were injured during the protests in Iran’s Kurdistan Province (western Iran), over the past few days, Chief of the Law Enforcement Command of Iran's Kurdistan Province Ali Azadi told IRNA, Trend reports.

Reportedly, 4 people died during the protests in Iran’s Kurdistan Province.

As of September 19, a number of protests have been held in several cities of Iran. The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in police custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

