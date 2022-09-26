Students of Tarbiat Modares University hold protest action in Iran’s capital (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Iranian students held a protest action at Tarbiat Modares University in Iran’s Tehran, on September 26, 2022, Trend reports.

The university's students asked for the release of other students detained during the protests.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

