Pashinyan's party leads parliamentary elections in Armenia with 58.04% - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Party of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan "Civil Contract" leads the parliamentary elections in Armenia with 58.04% of votes, according to the data of the CEC on the results of processing about 4% of stations, Trend reports citing TASS.

In second place is the ex-president Robert Kocharyan, who has 22.01%, in third place is the ex-president Serj Sargsyan with 5,66%, in fourth place "Prosperous Armenia" party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan with 5,11%.