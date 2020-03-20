Georgia closes all malls due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has announced that all malls will be temporarily closed in the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after the recent meeting of the National Security Council. President Salome Zurabishvili and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze also attended the meeting.

As Gakharia noted, only groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices and banks will remain open.

According to him, this step is necessary for the health of Georgian citizens.

In addition, he noted that today there is no need to declare a state of emergency in Georgia.

As of today, Georgia has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.

