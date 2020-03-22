Five more test positive for coronavirus in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Tamilla Mamedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported five new cases of coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 54, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As of today, 2,956 people are under quarantine in Georgia, while 291 others are in hospitals, according to www.stopcov.ge website.

On March 21 Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.