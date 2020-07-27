Georgia reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 6 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected persons to 1,137, Trend reports via the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.

Two more patients recovered from the novel virus in the latest 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 922.

Sixteen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,439 people remain under quarantine and 326 persons are under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of coronavirus on February 26, 2020.