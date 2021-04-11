Georgia reports 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, 8 deaths

Georgia reported 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, and 8 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

24,823 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,878 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,945 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 408 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 71 cases, and the Adjara region with 61 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 288,396, among them, 277,303 people recovered and 3,877 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,85%, while 2.26% in the past 14 days.

There are 198 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,298 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 309 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 380 critical patients, 72 require mechanical ventilation.