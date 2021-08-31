Georgia extends restriction on public transport movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in Georgia, the restriction on public transport has been extended until September 13, the head of the Operational Headquarters of the Coordination Council of Georgia Giorgi Gibradze said at a briefing today, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Earlier it was reported that the work of public transport, stopped from August 14 in the large cities of Georgia, Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, and Zugdidi, will resume on September 4.

In addition, it was decided that the educational process in Georgian schools will begin on September 15, but will be carried out remotely until October 4.

Students of universities and vocational schools will also study remotely.

Also, kindergartens will start working on October 4 - this applies to both public and private kindergartens.

It is noted that Georgia is going through the period of the ‘fourth wave’ of the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Health, 549,811 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, while 7,408 patients with COVID-19 have died. In August alone, 1,287 patients died from coronavirus infection in Georgia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva