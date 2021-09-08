Georgia demonstrates its commitment to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security - NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

NATO highly appreciates Georgia’s substantial contributions to Alliance's operations, which demonstrate its commitment and capability to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security, an unnamed NATO official told Trend.

The official said Georgia will become a member of the NATO Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process.

"We reaffirm all elements of that decision, as well as subsequent decisions, including that each partner will be judged on its own merits. We stand firm in our support for Georgia’s right to decide its own future and foreign policy course free from outside interference," the official said.

According to the official, as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Georgia is cooperating closely with the Alliance across a wide range of issues.

"We welcome the recent political agreement on the 'Way Ahead for Georgia' and encourage its full implementation by all sides. This agreement paves the way for the important reforms which will help Georgia, an aspirant country, progress in its preparations towards membership," the official said.

Relations between NATO and Georgia date back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996, the country has been actively participating in training and exercises within program.

