Georgian PM participates in OGP Global Summit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili participated in the high-level Global Summit of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) together with the world leaders, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Members of the OGP Steering Committee and other leaders - including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Moon Jae-in as well as Estonian, Ukrainian, Moroccan and Ecuadorian leaders - addressed the participants.

The Head of the Georgian government delivered a keynote speech focusing on the main achievements of the country towards open governance and democracy in the last decade, thereby highlighting the unwavering commitment of Georgia towards the principles of partnership, as well as the recent success of the country on the path of democratic development through public service delivery and innovative platforms of public interaction, transparency of public performance, fight against corruption and establishment of open governance.

“We are marking the 10th Anniversary of the OGP this year. It is a partnership created to protect the values of open governance. We are proud that Georgia was one of the first countries to join the OGP,” Garibashvili said.

The Head of Government of Georgia focused on key priorities in his keynote speech, which serve as a core foundation of open governance in every country.

“10 years after the creation of OGP, we believe that time has come to shift our attention from the efficient achievement of results towards reaching a more transformational impact on the livelihood of our citizens. Open governance is not an easy task. Therefore, it is vital to join our forces and extend our scope of concentration, to make sure that it covers other sectors apart from open data, open budget and so on, which will have a direct impact on the life of our society. Chance in our perception of democracy is among them.

A global pandemic has evidenced that issues that were related solely to transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption, today mean saving lives and means of existence. This fight requires more resilient democracies to be built. Apart from highlighting our performance, it is equally important to stay united on this path and to consider what lies ahead, what may be done by governments in the new reality brought by time. Creation of much-improved democracies depends on the coalition of member states under the umbrella of OGP,” PM stated.