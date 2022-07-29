Georgian PM expresses “deep sorrow” after deaths in border police helicopter crash in Gudauri, declares July 30 day of mourning

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday expressed “deep sorrow” over the deaths of the crew, rescuers and first aid responders onboard the border police helicopter that crashed in the winter resort town of Gudauri in the north on Friday, and declared July 30 a day of mourning across the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In these difficult times, I express my sincere condolences and support to the family members and relatives of the deceased, to the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to our public”, Garibashvili said.

The head of the Government said July 30 would be declared a day of mourning across the country due to the tragedy that had occurred.

Vakhtang Gomelauri, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, said that all eight people onboard had died as a result of the helicopter crash.

Unfortunately, 8 people died. One person who was paragliding had been injured and a foreign tourist had died”, Gomelauri said.

The helicopter on a rescue operation in Gudauri lost control and crashed in a ravine on Friday. The MIA said the helicopter had been carrying rescuers of the Emergency Management Service and first aid responders called to assist paragliders who had ended up in the ravine earlier.

There were four crew members onboard the helicopter, as well as two rescuers from the emergency management service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and two medics from the emergency coordination and emergency assistance centre.

The investigation into the violation of air transport traffic rules is underway under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.