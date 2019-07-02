World Bank vows to back Kenya's development blueprint

2 July 2019 01:11 (UTC+04:00)

Hafez Ghanem, vice president of the World Bank for Africa on Monday assured of the lender's support for Kenya's development blueprint dubbed the Big Four Agenda, Trend reports citing xinhua.

Ghanem, who held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, singled out the provision of affordable healthcare as an area that his organization is keen on collaborating with the Government to ensure its success.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting Kenya in advancing the Big Four Agenda both in technical and financial cooperation," Ghanem said in a statement issued from Kenyatta's office after the meeting.

Ghanem commended Kenya for taking the lead in the East African region, noting that the World Bank is working on a program to develop a digital market in East Africa that will start with Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, but later expand to the other countries in the region.

Speaking during the meeting, Kenyatta praised the collaboration between his administration and the World Bank, saying the partnership has seen implementation of projects that have impacted positively on the lives of Kenyans.

