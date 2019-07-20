North China province seizes nearly 290 kg of drugs in H1

20 July 2019 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

Anti-narcotics police in north China's Shanxi Province busted 9,251 drug cases in the first half of 2019 with nearly 290 kg of drugs seized, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

They also captured 9,739 people involved in the cases, the provincial public security department said Saturday, adding that anti-drug departments at all levels in Shanxi had carried out thorough investigations and supervision of drug addicts.

China has taken a tough stance and stepped up efforts to crack down on drug crime.

In June, police in Shanxi announced that they had seized more than 2.5 tonnes of drugs since a three-year anti-drug campaign was launched in May 2018.

A total of 2,548 suspects were caught in 2,052 drug-related criminal cases over the past year in the province.

