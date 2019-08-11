2 killed, 5 injured in highway crash in Nigeria

Two people were killed and five others injured in an accident when a car rammed into a motorcycle at Olowotedo area of Mowe in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun, an official said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place on the ever busy Ibadan expressway linking Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital on Saturday, said Clement Oladele, state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Oladele told reporters that eight people were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of two people.

He said the survivors were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits, especially at construction zones, to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria often due to poor road conditions, reckless driving and overloading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news