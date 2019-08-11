2 killed, 5 injured in highway crash in Nigeria

11 August 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Two people were killed and five others injured in an accident when a car rammed into a motorcycle at Olowotedo area of Mowe in Nigeria's southwestern state of Ogun, an official said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident took place on the ever busy Ibadan expressway linking Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital on Saturday, said Clement Oladele, state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Oladele told reporters that eight people were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of two people.

He said the survivors were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits, especially at construction zones, to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria often due to poor road conditions, reckless driving and overloading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistani military plane crashes near garrison city, kills 17
Other News 30 July 11:22
11 children killed in road crash in central Philippines
World 19 July 07:37
Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva
Russia 18 July 22:09
Boeing to make $50 million in payments to 737 MAX crash victims' families
Other News 18 July 12:31
4 die in car-train collision in Czech Republic
World 15 July 02:22
Six died in passenger bus crash in Bashkortostan
Russia 15 July 01:05
Latest
Total volume of deposits increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 20:00
Tanzanian PM forms team to probe fuel tanker explosion as death toll rises to 69
World 19:50
2 killed, 20 injured in Indian state after ammonia tanker jolts into passenger bus
World 19:22
Russian telecom watchdog urges Google to ban promoting illegal rallies on YouTube
World 18:32
Azerbaijani military doctors took part in another stage of the "Military Medical Relay Race" contest
Society 18:09
Putin congratulates the Muslims of Russia on the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday
World 17:59
Azerbaijani tank crew have become one more step closer to the final of the “Tank Biathlon” contest
Society 17:17
Heavy rain and landslides hit Kerala, India
World 16:49
Iranian president to visit Russia
Politics 16:00