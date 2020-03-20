WHO chief calls for ensuring continuity of medical equipment supply

The World Health Organization (WHO) has shipped personal protective equipment (PPE) to 68 countries and regions, as well as 1.5 million diagnostic kits to 120 countries and regions, its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here Thursday, calling for building a continuous pipeline to ensure continuity of supply, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at his weekly mission briefing on COVID-19, Tedros said a list of agreed suppliers in China is available now, thus certain medical equipment will be permitted to export from China to WHO.

Calling it "an amazing achievement", Tedros said China has reported no domestic cases for the first time.

There is a flow of requests of diagnostics and PPE from many countries, he said, adding "the shortages will continue to be a challenge."

The WHO chief reiterated that all countries should be ready to contain COVID-19, whether they have cases or not.

According to Tedros, only half of the affected countries and regions have so far a clinical referral system in place for COVID-19.

"Considering what we observed lately, when health services are overwhelmed, preparing the system, especially referrals, will be very important," he stressed.

Tedros also called for strengthening solidarity, saying it's the only way to defeat the common and invisible enemy against humanity.