Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 359,000 in past day - WHO

More than 359,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 110.74 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 18:21 Moscow time on February 21, as many as 110,749,023 novel coronavirus cases and 2,455,131 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 359,488 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,075.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 47% of the COVID-19 daily tally (169,750 cases). Next are Europe (125,239 cases), and Southeast Asia (25,479 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (27,702,074), India (10,991,651), Brazil (10,081,676), Russia (4,164,726), the United Kingdom (4,105,679), France (3,521,249), Spain (3,121,687), Italy (2,795,786), Turkey (2,631,876), Germany (2,386,559), Colombia (2,217,001), and Argentina (2,054,681).