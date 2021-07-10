5.3-magnitude quake hits 257 km E of Namie, Japan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 257 km E of Namie, Japan at 20:23:43 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.73 km, was initially determined to be at 37.237 degrees north latitude and 143.8847 degrees east longitude.
