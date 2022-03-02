Ukraine bans payment cards of Russian and Belarusian banks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
Trend:
Payment cards issued by banks of Russia and the Republic of Belarus no longer work in Ukraine, the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine said, Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media.
From March 1, 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine has banned some banking operations, including transfers, payments settlements, and cash withdrawals, via cards of Russian and Belarusian banks.
