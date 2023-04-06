Oil prices settle mixed after U.S. inventory data

Oil prices ended mixed after a report pointed to a draw in U.S. fuel stocks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 10 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at 80.61 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery increased 5 cents, or 0.06 percent, to close at 84.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday reported that the country's commercial crude oil inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels during the week ending March 31.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.1 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel stocks decreased by 3.6 million barrels.

Earlier this week, oil prices posted strong gains, triggered by major oil producers' surprise decision to cut output.