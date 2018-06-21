Higher oil supply acceptable if justified by demand and agreed by all OPEC

21 June 2018 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

An increase in oil supply would be acceptable if justified from the demand side and agreed upon by all OPEC members, a source familiar with Iranian thinking said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“An increase because of external pressure on OPEC is not acceptable,” the source said.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Friday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Saturday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Which measures needed to improve Turkmenistan’s gas export strategy?
Oil&Gas 12:46
PKK poses threat to Iran - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Politics 12:08
Turkey conducting operations on border with Iran
Turkey 11:52
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
China says will maintain normal relations with Iran
China 08:46
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 07:07
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
Iran launches 2nd trade center in China
Business 20 June 22:32
Iran’s phosphate output up 17% in 2 months
Economy news 20 June 20:55
IGAT 9 to pave way for Iran’s gas export to Europe: official
Business 20 June 20:33
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Iran oil minister to leave Vienna one day before OPEC summit wraps up
Business 20 June 16:57
Iran, Iraq don't participate in operations against PKK: Turkey
Turkey 20 June 16:52
OPEC may discuss easing policy on reducing oil production
Oil&Gas 20 June 15:28
Saudi struggles for Gulf oil producers' support ahead of OPEC meeting
Arab World 20 June 15:14
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45