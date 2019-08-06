Militants shell 25 settlements in Syria despite ceasefire regime

Illegal armed groups continue shelling settlements in Syria's provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama despite the ceasefire regime that entered into force on August 2, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone continues to deteriorate. Commanders of armed groups operating on the territory have refused to observe the ceasefire regime introduced on August 2," Bakin said.

He added that on August 5, militants opened fire 25 times at Syrian settlements. Illegal armed groups shelled Suqqaria and Sabiqia in Aleppo provicne; Chekurdjaq, Mamuhiya, Qalyat Marza, Muqattal, Ardash Dag, Al Haruf, Ruayset Afif, Saraf, Jubb al Akhmar and Beyt Smayra in Latakia province; Ard el Bab, Dar Hardata, Jubbayn, Kara Jurn, Kornaz, Huaiz and Hammamiyat in Hama province.

Bakin noted that Russian servicemen carried out one humanitarian operation in the settlement of Hazze in Damascus province, distributing 750 food sets totaling at 3.6 tonnes among local residents.

