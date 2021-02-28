Qatar reports 460 new COVID-19 cases, 163,197 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 460 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 163,197, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 412 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 153,219, while the fatalities remained 257 for the sixth day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,532,225 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.