2 rockets target Baghdad airport area: Iraqi military

Two Katyusha rockets were fired and targeted the Baghdad International Airport area on Sunday, causing no casualties, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack took place in the evening when unidentified militiamen fired the two rockets, one of which landed on the edge of the airport in the southwest of the capital Baghdad, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The air defense in the area managed to shoot down the other rocket, the statement added.

An Interior Ministry source told Xinhua that sirens wailed during the attack in a military base housing U.S. forces near the airport, without giving more details.