Arab Coalition says 138 Houthis killed in target operations

Arab World 7 November 2021 22:12 (UTC+04:00)
The Arab Coalition on Sunday said 138 Iran-backed Houthi militia members were killed in 29 target operations in 24 hours, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We carried out 29 target operations of militia mechanisms and elements in al-Juba and al-Kasara during the past 24 hours,” the coalition said in a statement.

“The targeting operations included the destruction of 17 military vehicles,” the statement added.

