Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation. Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, said when contacted by Reuters that it would respond at the earliest opportunity.

The Houthi military spokesman said in a televised press conference that the group had also attacked military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran.