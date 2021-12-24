Arab Coalition says destroyed drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

The Arab Coalition fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha International Airport, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

The Coalition also announced that it had carried out 36 strikes against Houthi targets in Marib over the past 24 hours.

At least 28 military vehicles were destroyed and 310 Houthi militants were killed, making it reportedly the biggest toll of casualties among the Iran-backed fighters.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on Saudi Arabia, and other civilian targets as their offensive on Marin continues.

A recent report from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said the Houthis doubled their number of attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020.