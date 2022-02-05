Saudi Arabia raises March crude prices to Asia
Saudi Aramco has raised prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in March from February, in line with market expectations, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The world's top oil exporter increased its March price for its Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by 60 cents a barrel versus February to a premium of $2.80 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, a pricing document showed on Saturday.
The producer had been expected to raise the March price for the flagship grade by 60 cents a barrel, according to a Reuters survey of seven refining sources in late January. read more
The price hikes reflected firm demand in Asia and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into a major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources - minister (Interview)
President Ilham Aliyev, President of France, President of European Council and Prime Minister of Armenia hold video conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Price fluctuations highlighted strategic importance of infrastructures such as Southern Gas Corridor - Vannia Gava
Additional volumes of gas will be required to supply gas to our liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev
Albania will receive Azerbaijani gas as soon as it completes construction of its gas distribution network - President Ilham Aliyev
BP shows big interest in working on liberated territories, particularly, in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev lays solid foundation for country's future with formation of strong, patriotic youth - Youth Foundation (VIDEO)
Very soon we will inaugurate new power station in Gobu district of Baku with capacity of almost 400 megawatts - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan already for many years proved itself as reliable source of energy - President Ilham Aliyev
Our energy policy always was very open, transparent, business-and-result- oriented, and led to cooperation and mutual support - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)
Azerbaijan always been reliable supplier of energy resources to international markets - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources - European commissioner
Southern Gas Corridor essential for Europe's energy security, transition to clean energy - UK ambassador
Press conference following 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held (PHOTO)
EU thanks Azerbaijan for efforts in ramping up gas supplies via Southern Gas Corridor – commissioner