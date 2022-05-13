3 IS militants killed, 8 arrested in Iraq

The Iraqi security forces on Thursday killed three Islamic State (IS) militants and arrested eight others, including two of the group's local leaders, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said that its forces shot dead an IS militant and arrested another in a raid on a village south of the northern city of Kirkuk, some 250 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the CTS forces arrested five IS militants, four of them are non-Iraqi nationals, in an operation in the city of Kirkuk, the statement said.

The CTS forces also arrested two leaders of the extremist organization, one in the Abu Ghraib area, west of Baghdad, and the other at the crossing point on the Iraqi-Syrian border in the west of the country.