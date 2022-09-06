Jordan, Morocco vow to boost ties, facilitate border entry procedures

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday met with visiting Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Amman on ways to advance bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Safadi said the two sides are keen to bolster cooperation in various fields, especially in the private sector. He added that they also discussed ways to facilitate the issuance of visas and entry procedures for citizens of the two countries.

Safadi also briefed the press conference on preparations for a joint Jordanian-Moroccan higher committee meeting scheduled in Jordan in the near future.

For his part, Bourita said efforts have been made to remove obstacles facing cooperation between Jordanian and Moroccan businessmen, especially in visa issuance, and in air and sea transport.

On regional issues, the two sides agreed on the centrality of the Palestinian issue, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They stressed that a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue will only be materialized through the two-state solution that embodies the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the ministry. Enditem.