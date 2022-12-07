Jordanian, Iraqi FMs discuss ways to boost cooperation

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi and his visiting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Tuesday held expanded talks in Amman to enhance bilateral cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The meeting followed up on the outcomes of the talks between King Abdullah II of Jordan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani held in Amman in November, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers noted that Jordan and Iraq are continuing to expand cooperation in the economic, commercial and investment fields, as well as in fighting terrorism, enhancing security and stability, improving coordination over Arab and regional issues, and tackling joint challenges.

Safadi stressed that the security and stability of Iraq is the main pillar for the security and stability of the region, adding that Jordan supports Iraq's efforts to preserve its sovereignty, protect its interests, and realize the aspirations of its people.

For his part, Hussein expressed Iraq's appreciation for Jordan's stance of support, while lauding the "deep-rooted" ties between the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed the developments in the region, specifically the Palestinian cause, calling for enhancing coordination to resolve regional crises and maintain regional security and stability, so as to serve joint and pan-Arab interests.