Flydubai plane appears to catch fire after takeoff, UAE says flight now ‘normal’

A flydubai plane caught fire shortly after taking off, according to reports on social media, Trend reports citing Arabian Business.

Eye witnesses on social media reported seeing flames on the FZ576 flight from Kathmandu to Dubai on Monday, April 24.

The plane took off at 9.19pm local time and was due to arrive in Dubai at 11.05pm. Following a delayed departure it was then expected to arrive in Dubai just after midnight.

flydubai incident

A spokesperson from the airline said the plane had struck a bird during takeoff.

Data from website Flight Tracker showed the plane circled Kathmandu airport several times before continuing with its journey.

A flydubai spokesperson said “flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) to Dubai International (DXB) experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu.

“After following standard procedure, the flight will continue as normal to Dubai and is scheduled to land in DXB at 12.14am local time.

A message shared by the Dubai Media office said “Nepal Civil Aviation Authority: Fly Dubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan.”

Images shared on social media showed the plane as it appeared to be in flames above Kathmandu.