German FM says EU needs good long-term relations with Russia

The European Union needs good-neighborly and trusting relations with Russia in the long term, despite the different positions of the EU member states on this issue, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the Romanian Ambassadors Conference titled "Bucharest – Berlin – Brussels: united for a strong Europe," Sputnik reported.

"From the point of view of the political perspective and historical experience, some are more in favor of dialogue, while others advocate distancing themselves from Russia. But I think it is important that we develop a culture of common concerted actions in terms of eastern politics. Because the European Union needs good-neighborly and trusting relations with Russia in the long term, which is in interests of its own security," Maas said, as quoted by the press service of the German Foreign Ministry.

The minister added that mutual understanding between all EU member states regarding the principles of common policy regarding the bloc's eastern neighbors was needed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news