Tesla's Berlin move reflects Germany's carmaking prowess - minister

13 November 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s announcement that it will build its first European factory near Berlin was a result of Germany being renowned as a carmaking hub, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We take notice of this decision and we see it as recognition of Germany as a location for making cars,” Altmaier told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

