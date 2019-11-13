Tesla's Berlin move reflects Germany's carmaking prowess - minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday that U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s announcement that it will build its first European factory near Berlin was a result of Germany being renowned as a carmaking hub, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We take notice of this decision and we see it as recognition of Germany as a location for making cars,” Altmaier told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news