UK PM Johnson to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants post-Brexit

19 January 2020 04:39 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants moving to Britain on the first day after the Brexit transition period ends in December, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Plans are being drawn up by Johnson's aides under which the government would bring forward its post-Brexit immigration shake-up by two years, thereby removing a temporary extension of the current rules until 2023 that had been demanded by business groups, the Telegraph newspaper said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to present the proposals to the Cabinet this week, as part of a paper on the UK’s future immigration system, the newspaper said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Javid aims to double UK growth after Brexit
Europe 18 January 20:08
UK government plans light show to mark moment of Brexit
World 18 January 07:18
UK PM Johnson meets Bank of England's Carney to discuss climate finance
Europe 16 January 16:06
Hyundai, Kia invest $110 million in UK electric van startup Arrival Ltd
Other News 16 January 11:32
Britain to commit two billion pounds to new Northern Irish government
Europe 16 January 03:17
Bank of England's Saunders sticks to rate cut view
Europe 15 January 13:05
Latest
Eastern Libyan forces commander Haftar arrives in Berlin for summit
Other News 03:55
German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa
Europe 03:14
China-U.S. trade deal to reduce global uncertainty, IMF chief says
China 02:25
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use titles of ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ - Palace
Europe 01:29
Dozens killed in houthi attack on Saudi coalition training camp in Yemen
Arab World 00:41
Egyptian president says cooperation with World Bank important
Other News 18 January 23:59
6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Other News 18 January 23:15
100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon's capital
Other News 18 January 22:24
Iran to hand black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine - Iranian official
Politics 18 January 21:41