France to start repatriating nationals from China

28 January 2020 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

The first plane to repatriate French nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus broke out, will likely bring them back to Paris on Thursday, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“There will be a first repatriation flight that will leave Paris tomorrow and most likely come back Thursday with people ... who have no symptoms”, Djebarri told French television channel CNews.

“These people will be put under quarantine. And then there will be a second flight, at a yet undefined date, with people showing symptoms, thus possible virus carriers, who will be cared for in Paris”, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia suspends direct flights to China
Georgia 12:10
Azerbaijan Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese capital
Business 10:35
Kazakhstan working to resume its oil export to China
Oil&Gas 10:33
Japan warns about risks to economy from China virus outbreak
Other News 10:15
Philippines halts visas on arrival for Chinese on virus fears
Other News 09:25
Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads
Other News 08:48
Latest
Oil steadies after multi-day rout over China virus
Oil&Gas 12:16
Georgia suspends direct flights to China
Georgia 12:10
Uzbekistan, India to develop cooperation in field of military education
Finance 12:08
Commissioner: EU-Azerbaijan talks on trade chapter of new agreement are very advanced
Business 11:58
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Mishovdagh, Kelameddin fields in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:54
Forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Kursengi, Garabagli fields revealed
Oil&Gas 11:43
Corinth Pipeworks completes production of pipes for IGB’s 47-km section
Oil&Gas 11:39
Rovnag Abdullayev re-elected as AFFA president
Society 11:35
Coronavirus may push OPEC to further extend output cut deal
Oil&Gas 11:29