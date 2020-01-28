France to start repatriating nationals from China

The first plane to repatriate French nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus broke out, will likely bring them back to Paris on Thursday, junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“There will be a first repatriation flight that will leave Paris tomorrow and most likely come back Thursday with people ... who have no symptoms”, Djebarri told French television channel CNews.

“These people will be put under quarantine. And then there will be a second flight, at a yet undefined date, with people showing symptoms, thus possible virus carriers, who will be cared for in Paris”, he added.

