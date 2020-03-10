Macron's chief of staff working from home after possible virus contact
French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Patrick Strzoda was to work from home after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the president’s office told Reuters on Tuesday, Trend reports.
Macron’s office also said Strzoda showed no symptom and would be tested on Tuesday or Wednesday.
