Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%
The Bank of England cut interest rates on Wednesday to bolster Britain’s economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut Bank Rate for the first time since August 2016, to 0.25 percent from 0.75 percent, the central bank said in a statement.
The BoE maintained its target for government bond purchases to 435 billion pounds. It also maintained its corporate bond purchase target to 10 billion pounds.
The BoE also introduced a new term funding scheme for small businesses. It will offer four-year funding over the next 12 months.
Latest
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO)
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO)
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops