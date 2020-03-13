German finance minister: We can't rule out government taking stakes in firms
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday that he could not rule out the German government taking stakes in companies due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Der Spiegel magazine on Friday reported Economy Minister Peter Altmaier as saying that nationalisation could be one option for supporting strategically important companies brought into difficulties by the coronavirus epidemic, which is causing demand to collapse and severing global supply chains.
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund to continue investment activity within existing rules and policy (Interview)