France's COVID-19-related deaths and cases decreasing

France on Wednesday reported 425 COVID-19-related deaths, compared to Tuesday's 437, pushing up the country's death toll caused by the coronavirus to 46,698, according to the country's health authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 28,383 new cases were recorded in France on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 45,522, bringing the cumulative number of people who have caught the virus to 2,065,138 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of hospital admissions dropped for the second day in a row as the French government was preparing for a gradual process to return to normalcy during year-end holidays.

A total of 328 COVID-19 patients left the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients down to 32,842. The number of people in intensive care units, a key indicator to test the health system's ability to handle the sanitary crisis, fell by 79 to 4,775.

Since September coronavirus data had spiraled to levels much higher than in the first wave of the pandemic, dragging France into its second country-wide lockdown on Oct. 30.