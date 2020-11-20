UK records another 20,252 coronavirus cases with 511 deaths

Another 20,252 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,473,508, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 511 to 54,286, the data showed.

Earlier Friday, the latest data from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that coronavirus infection rates are levelling off in England and Scotland and decreasing in Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, the statistics showed the infection rates in school-age children are still rising even through they are falling among young adults.