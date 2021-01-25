UK records another 22,195 coronavirus cases, 592 deaths

Another 22,195 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily rise in the coronavirus cases since Dec. 15, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,669,658, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure of new daily cases, down from 30,004 recorded on Sunday, appears to be falling steadily amid the current coronavirus lockdown.

Another 592 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 98,531, the data showed.

Earlier Monday, figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that men working as security guards, chefs, taxi drivers or in processing plants had some of the highest COVID-19 death rates in Britain.

People working in close proximity to each other, and in jobs with regular exposure to the virus, continue to have higher death rates when compared with the rest of the working age population, said ONS.

Earlier Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government is mulling measures to require arrivals into Britain to quarantine in hotels amid concerns over new coronavirus variants from abroad.

Meanwhile, Britain is stepping up its efforts to speed up its vaccine roll-out. More than 6.5 million people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest official figures.

Johnson said the government will be "looking at the potential of relaxing some measures" before mid-February when the top four priority groups are expected to be vaccinated.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.