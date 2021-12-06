Croatia confirms its first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Croatia confirmed on Monday its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the state health institute said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"We are not sure about the source of the infection as neither of those two people had travelled abroad. We believe they got infected at a business meeting at which both participated," said Bernard Kaic, an epidemiologist at the state health institute.
Guests from abroad had been present at the business meeting, he added.
