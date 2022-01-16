Britain will no longer require COVID tests for fully vaccinated travellers
Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.
An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.
