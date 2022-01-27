Poland’s Catholic Church marks Day of Islam

This year, the event is being held under the motto “Christians and Muslims are witnesses of hope,” the state PAP news agency reported.

“Hope is rooted in faith and helps endure adversity,” said Bishop Henryk Ciereszko, who leads the Polish Catholic Church’s Committee for Dialogue with Non-Christian Religions.

Established in 2001, the day is observed annually on January 26, just after the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. It aims to help overcome prejudice and resentment between Christians and Muslims, according to church officials.

The national Council of Catholics and Muslims said in a statement that “during the main celebrations, which begin at 9 p.m., members of both religions will read excerpts from the Bible and the Quran that refer to the motto of this year’s Islam Day."

In addition, the Catholic perspective will be presented by Prof. Eugeniusz Sakowicz, and the Muslim view by Imam Arkadiusz Miernik, according to the Council of Catholics and Muslims group, which helps organise the annual event.

In line with tradition, the meeting will conclude with the sign of peace, the group said.

The observance will be held online due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the PAP news agency reported.

Earlier this month, the Polish Catholic Church held a series of events to mark its annual Day of Judaism.