Britain will introduce personal sanctions against president and foreign minister of Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on leaders of NATO member countries on Friday to use the SWIFT international payments system to damage Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his government, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Johnson said Britain would introduce sanctions against Putin and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov imminently, on top of the package of measures announced on Thursday, his office said.

The Prime Minister called on NATO leaders to take immediate action with SWIFT "to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime," Johnson's office said on Friday after a call with the NATO leaders.