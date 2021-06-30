Israel, U.S., Britain complete joint F-35 jets exercise

Israeli military said on Tuesday it has concluded a joint training exercise with the United States and Britain involving Israel's stealth F-35i fighter jet ,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The drill called "Tri-Lightning 2" was held jointly by the Israeli Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, and Britain's Royal Air Force, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The forces carried out various aerial scenarios, including "air-to-air combat, avoidance maneuvering of advanced surface-to-air threats, as well as targeted strikes deep in enemy territory," the statement read.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening the regional strategic cooperation and enhancing the cooperation within the international F-35 aircraft community through quality training, said the statement.